Worley
  • Salaries
  • Mechanical Engineer

  • All Mechanical Engineer Salaries

Worley Mechanical Engineer Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Worley's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

MYR 32.1K - MYR 36.6K
Australia
Common Range
Possible Range
MYR 28.4KMYR 32.1KMYR 36.6KMYR 40.3K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Worley?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Mechanical Engineer at Worley in Malaysia sits at a yearly total compensation of MYR 40,342. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Worley for the Mechanical Engineer role in Malaysia is MYR 28,376.

Other Resources