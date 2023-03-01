← Company Directory
Wood
Wood Salaries

Wood's salary ranges from $54,255 in total compensation per year for a Mechanical Engineer in Canada at the low-end to $104,475 for a Project Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Wood. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Civil Engineer
$66.7K
Mechanical Engineer
$54.3K
MEP Engineer
$69.2K
Project Manager
$104K
Software Engineer
$89.8K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Wood is Project Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $104,475. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Wood is $69,196.

