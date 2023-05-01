← Company Directory
Workspot
    Workspot is a cloud-based platform that securely delivers Windows 10 Cloud PCs, applications, and workstations to any device. It is deployed on Microsoft Azure or Google Cloud and can scale across multiple cloud regions in minutes. Workspot offers global availability, enterprise customizability, and flexible pricing options. Its virtual desktop, application, and workstation service is built for massive public cloud scale and delivers unprecedented time-to-value to organizations seeking simplified IT infrastructure, robust security, and new levels of business agility.

    workspot.com
    2012
    126
    $10M-$50M
