WorkSmart is the industry leading provider of Information Technology management and support for businesses and organizations throughout North Carolina and the Mid-Atlantic region. With the philosophy that reliable IT services require dedication, responsiveness, and accountability, WorkSmart partners with clients to provide IT strategy consulting, managed services, onsite and helpdesk support, and computer network design and implementation services. WorkSmart's headquarters is in the Triangle area between Raleigh and Durham, with branch-offices in Charlotte, Greensboro, Atlanta, Philadelphia, and the New York metro area, and onsite support partners throughout the U.S.