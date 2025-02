Workhorse Group Inc. is a US-based technology company that designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial vehicles, including electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand. The company also offers a custom-designed all-electric drone system called HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System and an air delivery application called Metron. Founded in 2007, the company was formerly known as AMP Holding Inc. and is headquartered in Loveland, Ohio.