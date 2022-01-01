← Company Directory
WorkFusion
Work Here? Claim Your Company

WorkFusion Salaries

WorkFusion's salary ranges from $32,583 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in India at the low-end to $422,875 for a Data Science Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of WorkFusion. Last updated: 2/1/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $32.6K
Data Science Manager
$423K
Data Scientist
$114K

How to negotiate?

Recently, I received my long-awaited FAANG offer, along with an offer from a smaller-sized company.

I have little understanding of how the negotiation process works—how to determine if there's room for negotiation and when it's appropriate to do.


Could you share your own guide on how to navigate this process? Any tips or recommendations would be greatly apprecia...

42 19
42 19
Product Designer
$201K
Product Manager
$181K
Program Manager
$171K
Software Engineering Manager
$186K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at WorkFusion is Data Science Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $422,875. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at WorkFusion is $181,050.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for WorkFusion

Related Companies

  • Proofpoint
  • Docker
  • FireEye
  • Cohesity
  • Sift
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources