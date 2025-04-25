Software Engineer compensation in India at Wissen Technology ranges from ₹1M per year for Associate Software Engineer to ₹3.4M per year for Principal Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹1.52M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Wissen Technology's total compensation packages. Last updated: 4/25/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
₹1M
₹981K
₹0
₹19.6K
Software Engineer
₹1.44M
₹1.4M
₹0
₹40.3K
Senior Software Engineer
₹2.64M
₹2.64M
₹0
₹0
Principal Software Engineer
₹3.4M
₹3.4M
₹0
₹0
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
