People Tech Group
People Tech Group Salaries

People Tech Group's salary ranges from $5,448 in total compensation per year for a Human Resources in India at the low-end to $132,600 for a Technical Program Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of People Tech Group. Last updated: 2/12/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $115K
Human Resources
$5.4K
Information Technologist (IT)
$20.4K

Product Manager
$25.9K
Software Engineering Manager
$32.3K
Technical Program Manager
$133K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at People Tech Group is Technical Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $132,600. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at People Tech Group is $29,065.

