Wise Salaries

Wise's salary ranges from $2,105 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service in Estonia at the low-end to $203,876 for a Data Science Manager in Singapore at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Wise. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Software Engineer
L1 $63.4K
L2 $97.5K
L3 $141K
L4 $190K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Site Reliability Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
L1 $151K
L3 $165K
Product Manager
L3 $159K
L4 $178K
L5 $202K

Data Scientist
Median $108K
Business Analyst
Median $142K
Recruiter
Median $66.3K
Business Operations Manager
$156K
Customer Service
$2.1K
Data Analyst
$37.6K
Data Science Manager
$204K
Human Resources
$69.2K
Marketing
$98.4K
Product Designer
$36.2K
Project Manager
$128K
Sales
$76.8K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$90.7K
UX Researcher
$149K
Venture Capitalist
$80.4K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Wise, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

10 years post-termination exercise window.

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Wise is Data Science Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $203,876. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Wise is $117,936.

Other Resources