All Management Consultant Salaries
Management Consultant compensation in United States at Wipro ranges from $95.5K per year for Management Consultant to $138K per year for Senior Management Consultant. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $120K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Wipro's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Management Consultant
$95.5K
$91.7K
$0
$3.8K
Senior Management Consultant
$138K
$128K
$0
$10K
Lead Management Consultant
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Principal Management Consultant
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
