Wipro
Wipro Accountant Salaries

The median Accountant compensation in India package at Wipro totals ₹614K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Wipro's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
Wipro
Accountant
Kolkata, WB, India
Total per year
₹614K
Level
-
Base
₹614K
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
10 Years
What are the career levels at Wipro?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Accountant at Wipro in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹1,765,733. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Wipro for the Accountant role in India is ₹613,687.

