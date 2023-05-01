WIN-911 is a leading alarm notification software company that delivers critical machine alarms via mobile apps, SMS text, voice, and email. They help protect 19,000+ facilities in 85 countries on six continents, reducing response times, system downtime, and maintenance costs. More than 200 of the Fortune 500 companies use WIN-911, and 30% of all water and wastewater treatment facilities in North America rely on their software. They have offices in China, Mexico, and France and are committed to helping companies across the globe.