Software Engineer compensation in Australia at Westpac totals A$189K per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Australia package totals A$147K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Westpac's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
A$ --
A$ --
A$ --
A$ --
Software Engineer
A$ --
A$ --
A$ --
A$ --
Senior Software Engineer
A$189K
A$175K
A$0
A$13.5K
Lead Software Engineer
A$ --
A$ --
A$ --
A$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***