Westpac Salaries

Westpac's salary ranges from $42,676 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service in Australia at the low-end to $172,470 for a Chief of Staff in New Zealand at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Westpac. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $95.7K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $117K
Business Analyst
Median $54.5K

Product Manager
Median $96K
Data Analyst
Median $67.9K
Chief of Staff
$172K
Customer Service
$42.7K
Information Technologist (IT)
$108K
Investment Banker
$66.4K
Legal
$133K
Product Designer
$87.4K
Sales
$47.1K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$98.6K
Solution Architect
$153K

Data Architect

Technical Program Manager
$167K
Venture Capitalist
$157K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Westpac is Chief of Staff at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $172,470. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Westpac is $97,294.

