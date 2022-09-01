← Company Directory
Western Union
Western Union Salaries

Western Union's salary ranges from $17,413 in total compensation per year for a Financial Analyst in Argentina at the low-end to $895,500 for a Technical Program Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Western Union. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $155K
Solution Architect
Median $46.8K
Business Analyst
$78.4K

Business Development
$54.3K
Data Science Manager
$59.6K
Data Scientist
$53K
Financial Analyst
$17.4K
Product Manager
$188K
Program Manager
$160K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$109K
Software Engineering Manager
$194K
Technical Program Manager
$896K
Venture Capitalist
$35.4K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Western Union is Technical Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $895,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Western Union is $78,400.

