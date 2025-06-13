Software Engineer compensation in United States at WePay ranges from $201K per year for Software Engineer to $281K per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $230K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for WePay's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/13/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer
$201K
$161K
$0
$39.6K
Senior Software Engineer
$281K
$222K
$0
$58.8K
Staff Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Staff Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
