Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe Software Engineer Salaries
The average Software Engineer total compensation in United States at Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe ranges from $101K to $144K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe's total compensation packages. Last updated: 5/22/2025
Average Total Compensation
$115K-$136K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$101K$115K$136K$144K
Common Range
Possible Range
What is the highest Software Engineer salary at Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe in United States?
The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $143,750. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
How much do Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe Software Engineer employees get paid in United States?
The median yearly total compensation reported at Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe for the Software Engineer role in United States is $101,250.
