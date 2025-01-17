Salaries

Product Manager compensation in United States at Wells Fargo ranges from $121K per year for L1 to $217K per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $220K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Wells Fargo's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus L1 Product Manager $121K $108K $0 $12.5K L2 Senior Product Manager $152K $132K $2.5K $17.5K L3 Lead Product Manager $197K $169K $0 $28.1K L4 Senior Lead Product Manager $228K $189K $1.1K $37.6K View 1 More Levels

Vesting Schedule Main 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 At Wells Fargo, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 4th -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

What's the vesting schedule at Wells Fargo ?

