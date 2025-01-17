Salaries

Financial Analyst compensation in United States at Wells Fargo ranges from $78.3K per year for L1 to $215K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $140K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Wells Fargo's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus L1 Associate Financial Analyst $78.3K $73.9K $0 $4.4K L2 Financial Analyst $110K $102K $0 $8.1K L3 Senior Financial Analyst $170K $139K $0 $30.5K L4 Lead Financial Analyst $215K $166K $3.8K $45.5K View 1 More Levels

Vesting Schedule Main 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 At Wells Fargo, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 4th -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

What's the vesting schedule at Wells Fargo ?

