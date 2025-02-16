All Software Engineering Manager Salaries
Software Engineering Manager compensation in Canada at Wealthsimple totals CA$191K per year for Software Engineering Manager. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$193K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Wealthsimple's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineering Manager
CA$191K
CA$189K
CA$1.4K
CA$0
Senior Software Engineering Manager
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Lead Software Engineering Manager
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Director
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Wealthsimple, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)