← Company Directory
Wealthsimple
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Wealthsimple Salaries

Wealthsimple's salary ranges from $49,561 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst at the low-end to $152,264 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Wealthsimple. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
SWE I $94.5K
SWE II $106K
Senior Engineer $130K
Staff Engineer $152K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $94.9K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $139K

Levels.fyi 2024 Annual Pay Report

Very excited to officially announce our 2024 end of year report, the most comprehensive Levels.fyi compensation report we’ve compiled to date 🚀🎉

While the market has fluctuated around, the top of the industry still pays very competitively. The top is still the top. In the report, we cover the top...

72 7
72 7
Product Manager
Median $132K
Product Designer
Median $103K

UX Designer

Business Analyst
$49.6K
Customer Service
$51.9K
Data Analyst
$59.1K
Data Science Manager
$147K
Human Resources
$135K
Legal
$119K
Marketing
$98.5K
Marketing Operations
$55.2K
Product Design Manager
$144K
Recruiter
$87.4K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$67.8K
UX Researcher
$147K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Wealthsimple, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Wealthsimple is Software Engineer at the Staff Engineer level with a yearly total compensation of $152,264. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Wealthsimple is $104,533.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Wealthsimple

Related Companies

  • Bank of America Merrill Lynch
  • KPMG
  • LEK
  • USAA
  • Fidelity Investments
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources