Software Engineer compensation in Canada at Wealthsimple ranges from CA$132K per year for SWE I to CA$212K per year for Staff Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$142K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Wealthsimple's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
SWE I
CA$132K
CA$128K
CA$2.3K
CA$1.5K
SWE II
CA$145K
CA$143K
CA$1.7K
CA$0
Senior Engineer
CA$183K
CA$180K
CA$3.5K
CA$0
Staff Engineer
CA$212K
CA$212K
CA$0
CA$0
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Wealthsimple, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)