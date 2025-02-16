← Company Directory
Wealthsimple
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Wealthsimple Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in Canada at Wealthsimple ranges from CA$132K per year for SWE I to CA$212K per year for Staff Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$142K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Wealthsimple's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
SWE I
(Entry Level)
CA$132K
CA$128K
CA$2.3K
CA$1.5K
SWE II
CA$145K
CA$143K
CA$1.7K
CA$0
Senior Engineer
CA$183K
CA$180K
CA$3.5K
CA$0
Staff Engineer
CA$212K
CA$212K
CA$0
CA$0
View 1 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

CA$223K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve CA$41.8K+ (sometimes CA$418K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Wealthsimple, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles

Submit New Title

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Wealthsimple in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$212,104. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Wealthsimple for the Software Engineer role in Canada is CA$137,271.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Wealthsimple

Related Companies

  • Bank of America Merrill Lynch
  • KPMG
  • LEK
  • USAA
  • Fidelity Investments
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources