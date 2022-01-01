← Company Directory
Wabtec
Wabtec Salaries

Wabtec's salary ranges from $45,531 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) at the low-end to $142,100 for a Project Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Wabtec. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $110K
Technical Program Manager
Median $113K
Financial Analyst
$124K

Information Technologist (IT)
$45.5K
Mechanical Engineer
$47.1K
Product Designer
$98.5K
Project Manager
$142K
Solution Architect
$45.6K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Wabtec is Project Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $142,100. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Wabtec is $104,253.

