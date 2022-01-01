← Company Directory
VSCO
Work Here? Claim Your Company

VSCO Salaries

VSCO's salary ranges from $178,000 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in United States at the low-end to $203,209 for a Data Scientist in India at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of VSCO. Last updated: 2/25/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $178K
Data Scientist
$203K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At VSCO, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at VSCO is Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $203,209. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at VSCO is $190,604.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for VSCO

Related Companies

  • PlayStation
  • Nextdoor
  • SmartThings
  • Postmates
  • Magic Leap
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources