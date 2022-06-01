Volaris Group acquires, strengthens and grows vertical market technology companies. As an Operating Group of Constellation Software Inc., we are committed to developing our companies in order to allow them to achieve long-term sustainable growth. Since we hold our acquisitions indefinitely, positioning our companies for success is our top priority.We grow our companies through the sharing of best practices accumulated from many acquisitions, and a variety of organic measures such as initiatives and product development. Leveraging our focused expertise and capital investments ensures the success of all of our solutions. Today, our companies provide specialized global solutions to the following vertical markets: - Agri-Business - Asset Management and Logistics - Benefits Administration - Bio-Sciences- Cultural Collections Management - Communications - Credit Union - Drinks - Education - Financial Services - Justice - Library Management - Marine - People Transportation - Rental Management