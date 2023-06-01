Vive Crop Protection uses the Allosperse Delivery System to improve the targeting and performance of pesticide active ingredients, helping farmers increase crop quality and yields while saving time and money. Their current products easily mix with liquid fertilizer and other chemistry and control important diseases and below-ground insects in various crops. Three new products will be available in 2020. Vive's experienced and flexible management team has been working in the agriculture industry since 2009 and uses innovative solutions to unlock new possibilities for their customers.