← Company Directory
Vive Crop Protection
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Vive Crop Protection that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Vive Crop Protection uses the Allosperse Delivery System to improve the targeting and performance of pesticide active ingredients, helping farmers increase crop quality and yields while saving time and money. Their current products easily mix with liquid fertilizer and other chemistry and control important diseases and below-ground insects in various crops. Three new products will be available in 2020. Vive's experienced and flexible management team has been working in the agriculture industry since 2009 and uses innovative solutions to unlock new possibilities for their customers.

    http://www.vivecrop.com
    Website
    2006
    Year Founded
    76
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Vive Crop Protection

    Related Companies

    • Apple
    • Lyft
    • Roblox
    • Microsoft
    • PayPal
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources