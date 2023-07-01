← Company Directory
Virica Biotech
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Virica Biotech that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Virica has developed a Viral Sensitizer technology that uses small molecules to overcome the body's natural immune defenses against viral medicines. By reducing immune responses, targeted infection by medicinal viruses can be improved. This technology has various applications in public health and clinical care. Virica uses high-throughput screening to identify the most effective Viral Sensitizer molecules for any virus strain and can customize formulations to enhance virus yield or improve viral therapies.

    viricabiotech.com
    Website
    2018
    Year Founded
    31
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Virica Biotech

    Related Companies

    • Stripe
    • LinkedIn
    • Square
    • Databricks
    • Tesla
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources