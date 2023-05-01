← Company Directory
VIMAAN
VIMAAN Salaries

VIMAAN's salary ranges from $39,743 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in India at the low-end to $153,000 for a Mechanical Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of VIMAAN. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Mechanical Engineer
$153K
Software Engineer
$39.7K
Technical Program Manager
$71K

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at VIMAAN is Mechanical Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $153,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at VIMAAN is $71,026.

