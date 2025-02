Founded in 1999, VideoRay is the most popular inspection-class underwater Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) company for the world’s Navies, Coast Guards, and First Responders. VideoRay delivered its first ROV in 2000 and has since become the world leader of inspection-class ROVs. VideoRay underwater robots help prevent terrorism, find and retrieve objects, inspect infrastructure both inland and offshore, and keep divers safe from hazardous conditions.