Vida is a virtual care company that combines a human-centric approach with technology to address chronic and co-occurring physical and behavioral health conditions. We provide personalized chronic condition management combined with health coaching and therapy through a mobile and online platform that supports individuals in managing and significantly improving conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, obesity, depression, anxiety, etc. Our platform integrates deeply individual expert care with machine learning and remote monitoring to deliver lasting behavior change, health outcomes and cost savings. Vida is in the business of enabling self-insured employers, health plans and providers to take better care of their employees and members. We are trusted by Fortune 1000 companies, major national payers, and large providers to activate, engage, and empower their employees to live their healthiest lives. Based in San Francisco, CA, Vida is backed by investors including Khosla Ventures, StartX, Aspect Ventures, Canvas, Workday, and Nokia.