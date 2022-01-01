← Company Directory
Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Salaries

Vertex Pharmaceuticals's salary ranges from $59,361 in total compensation per year for a Administrative Assistant at the low-end to $303,475 for a Technical Program Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Vertex Pharmaceuticals. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Software Engineer
Median $115K
Administrative Assistant
$59.4K
Biomedical Engineer
$197K

Business Analyst
$198K
Data Analyst
$161K
Data Scientist
$243K
Hardware Engineer
$141K
Program Manager
$256K
Technical Program Manager
$303K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Vertex Pharmaceuticals is Technical Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $303,475. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Vertex Pharmaceuticals is $197,483.

