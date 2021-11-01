← Company Directory
Roivant Sciences
Roivant Sciences Salaries

Roivant Sciences's salary ranges from $108,455 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager at the low-end to $133,750 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Roivant Sciences. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Median $134K
Business Analyst
$120K
Product Manager
$108K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Roivant Sciences is Software Engineer with a yearly total compensation of $133,750. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Roivant Sciences is $119,560.

