Venminder
    Venminder is a leading provider of third-party risk management solutions, offering software, assessments, subject-matter expertise, and education. Their platform provides a centralized location for executing a third-party risk management program, including storing documentation, tracking contracts, managing SLAs, and completing risk assessments. Venminder's qualified experts perform assessments on vendor controls, enabling clients to identify possible risks and understand areas of strength. The platform is used by over 1,000 customers across various industries, from small to Fortune 100 organizations. Venminder also offers outsourcing vendor document collection and consulting services to ensure third-party risk management policies and procedures meet industry standards.

    venminder.com
    2001
    351
    $50M-$100M
