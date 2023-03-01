← Company Directory
Vectorworks
Vectorworks Salaries

Vectorworks's median salary is $100,000 for a Software Engineer . Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Vectorworks. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Software Engineer
Median $100K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Vectorworks is Software Engineer with a yearly total compensation of $100,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Vectorworks is $100,000.

