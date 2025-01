Vaxcyte is a biotech company that develops protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate, VAX-24, is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia. The company also develops vaccines to protect against emerging strains, address antibiotic resistance, and target other pathogens. Vaxcyte was formerly known as SutroVax and is based in San Carlos, California.