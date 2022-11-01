← Company Directory
ValueLabs
ValueLabs Salaries

ValueLabs's salary ranges from $15,057 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $51,572 for a Solution Architect at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of ValueLabs. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Software Engineer
Median $15.1K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Business Analyst
$24.2K
Data Analyst
$30.2K

Data Science Manager
$48K
Data Scientist
$29K
Product Designer
$24.1K
Product Manager
$31.8K
Program Manager
$48.9K
Project Manager
$49K
Software Engineering Manager
$36K
Solution Architect
$51.6K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at ValueLabs is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $51,572. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ValueLabs is $31,769.

