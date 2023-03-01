← Company Directory
USPS
Work Here? Claim Your Company

USPS Salaries

USPS's salary ranges from $40,005 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $147,000 for a Solution Architect at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of USPS. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $88K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Business Analyst
$84.6K
Customer Service
$40K
Data Scientist
$113K
Industrial Designer
$75.4K
Information Technologist (IT)
$76.5K
Solution Architect
$147K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at USPS is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $147,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at USPS is $84,575.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for USPS

Related Companies

  • Flipkart
  • Snap
  • Facebook
  • Roblox
  • Databricks
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources