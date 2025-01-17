All Data Scientist Salaries
Data Scientist compensation in United States at USAA ranges from $137K per year for Data Scientist II to $208K per year for Lead Data Scientist. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $143K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for USAA's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Data Scientist II
$137K
$129K
$0
$8K
Data Scientist I
$132K
$127K
$0
$5.1K
Senior Data Scientist
$162K
$146K
$0
$15.8K
Lead Data Scientist
$208K
$167K
$0
$40.8K
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***