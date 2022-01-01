← Company Directory
UPS
UPS Benefits

Estimated Total Value: $5,400

Insurance, Health, & Wellness
  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

  • Dental Insurance

  • Employee Assistance Program

  • Health Insurance

  • Life Insurance

  • Paternity Leave

  • Vision Insurance

  • Disability Insurance

  • Health Savings Account (HSA)

  • Maternity Leave

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

  • Sick Time

    Unlimited

    • Home
  • Adoption Assistance

  • Business Travel Insurance

  • Fertility Assistance

  • Bereavement Leave

  • Remote Work

  • Military Leave

    2 Weeks Full Salary transitioning to 2 Weeks Differential Pay

    • Financial & Retirement
  • 401k $3,600

    50% match on the first 6% of base salary

  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

  • Roth 401k

  • Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP)

    • Perks & Discounts
  • Employee Discount

    9% off

  • Tuition Reimbursement

    $25,000 lifetime

    • Other
  • Donation Match

