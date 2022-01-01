Company Directory
Expeditors
Expeditors Salaries

Expeditors's salary ranges from $43,898 in total compensation per year for a Revenue Operations at the low-end to $188,700 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Expeditors. Last updated: 7/13/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $117K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Accountant
$74.6K
Business Operations
$85.4K
Business Analyst
Median $103K
Customer Service
$84.4K
Data Analyst
$75.4K
Data Scientist
$118K
Financial Analyst
$83.6K
Information Technologist (IT)
$53.5K
Management Consultant
$166K
Product Designer
$149K
Program Manager
$166K
Project Manager
$97K
Revenue Operations
$43.9K
Sales
$143K
Software Engineering Manager
$189K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Expeditors is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $188,700. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Expeditors is $99,991.

Other Resources