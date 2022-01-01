← Company Directory
C.H. Robinson
C.H. Robinson Salaries

C.H. Robinson's salary ranges from $51,094 in total compensation per year for a Accountant at the low-end to $250,000 for a Data Science Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of C.H. Robinson. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
L3 $136K
L4 $147K
L5 $204K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Science Manager
Median $250K
Data Scientist
Median $125K
Product Manager
Median $110K
Accountant
$51.1K
Business Analyst
$110K
Customer Service
$69.3K
Data Analyst
$69.7K
Information Technologist (IT)
$67.6K
Product Designer
$136K
Program Manager
$85.4K
Project Manager
$136K
Software Engineering Manager
$234K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at C.H. Robinson is Data Science Manager with a yearly total compensation of $250,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at C.H. Robinson is $125,000.

