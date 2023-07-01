← Company Directory
UpCodes
    UpCodes is a platform that provides code visibility and access for architects, engineers, contractors, consultants, and government officials. It allows users to easily research and understand code requirements and amendments. The platform also offers seamless access to adopted codes and tracks their evolution. It streamlines project management by catching errors early on and saves time and money. Additionally, UpCodes enhances the team's code expertise by providing a centralized source for code commentary, bookmarking, and compliance management.

    https://up.codes
    2016
    31
    $1M-$10M
