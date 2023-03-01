← Company Directory
University of Oxford
University of Oxford Salaries

University of Oxford's salary ranges from $5,920 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager in Pakistan at the low-end to $92,535 for a Marketing in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of University of Oxford. Last updated: 3/3/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $49.6K

Research Scientist

Data Scientist
Median $45.6K
Research Scientist
Median $21.4K

Administrative Assistant
$22K
Business Analyst
$46.5K
Marketing
$92.5K
Product Manager
$5.9K
Solution Architect
$64.8K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at University of Oxford is Marketing at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $92,535. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at University of Oxford is $46,070.

