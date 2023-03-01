← Company Directory
University of California, Berkeley
University of California, Berkeley Salaries

University of California, Berkeley's salary ranges from $40,000 in total compensation per year for a Graduate Student Researcher at the low-end to $152,760 for a Aerospace Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of University of California, Berkeley. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Software Engineer
Median $75K

Research Scientist

Data Scientist
Median $75K
Graduate Student Researcher
Median $40K

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Is 30 years old too late to switch careers to Software Engineering? I have seen young kids 23 years of age starting from Software Engineer-I and become Principal Engineer or Engineering Manager by 30-31. 
If I become SE-I now, is there a way to catch up soon for the time I have lost so that I can be the VP/CXO in late 30s or early 40s? Am I too late?
Postdoc
Median $52K
Mechanical Engineer
Median $72K
Administrative Assistant
$40.8K
Aerospace Engineer
$153K
Biomedical Engineer
$55.3K
Business Analyst
$81.8K
Data Analyst
$63.7K
Hardware Engineer
$78.4K
Human Resources
$68.6K
Information Technologist (IT)
$144K
Product Designer
$88.4K
Project Manager
$88.6K
The highest paying role reported at University of California, Berkeley is Aerospace Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $152,760. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at University of California, Berkeley is $75,000.

