University of California, Berkeley
University of California, Berkeley Materials Engineer Salaries

The average Materials Engineer total compensation in United States at University of California, Berkeley ranges from $59.5K to $81.2K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for University of California, Berkeley's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/8/2025

Average Total Compensation

$63.7K - $77K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$59.5K$63.7K$77K$81.2K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Materials Engineer at University of California, Berkeley in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $81,200. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at University of California, Berkeley for the Materials Engineer role in United States is $59,500.

