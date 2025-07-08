University of California, Berkeley Materials Engineer Salaries
The average Materials Engineer total compensation in United States at University of California, Berkeley ranges from $59.5K to $81.2K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for University of California, Berkeley's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/8/2025
What is the highest Materials Engineer salary at University of California, Berkeley in United States?
The highest paying salary package reported for a Materials Engineer at University of California, Berkeley in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $81,200. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
How much do University of California, Berkeley Materials Engineer employees get paid in United States?
The median yearly total compensation reported at University of California, Berkeley for the Materials Engineer role in United States is $59,500.
