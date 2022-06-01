← Company Directory
Universal Music Group
Universal Music Group Salaries

Universal Music Group's salary ranges from $50,250 in total compensation per year for a Legal at the low-end to $181,300 for a Marketing at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Universal Music Group. Last updated: 3/3/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $159K
Business Analyst
$75.4K
Data Analyst
$75.8K

Data Science Manager
$126K
Data Scientist
$159K
Information Technologist (IT)
$86.9K
Legal
$50.3K
Marketing
$181K
Product Manager
$153K
Project Manager
$133K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Universal Music Group is Marketing at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $181,300. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Universal Music Group is $129,478.

