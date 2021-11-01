← Company Directory
Rover.com
Rover.com Salaries

Rover.com's salary ranges from $58,800 in total compensation per year for a Marketing Operations at the low-end to $223,110 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Rover.com. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Median $220K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Business Analyst
$128K
Data Scientist
$80.2K
Marketing
$82.6K
Marketing Operations
$58.8K
Product Designer
$74.5K
Product Manager
$166K
Software Engineering Manager
$223K
The highest paying role reported at Rover.com is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $223,110. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Rover.com is $105,043.

