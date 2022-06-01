← Company Directory
Unicity International
    Unicity International, Inc. engages in the research, education, and development of new formulations for health and wellness.Unicity develops nutritional and personal care products and boasts 11 references in the Physician's Desk Reference guide for their cutting-edge, scientifically formulated products.The company offers Bios Life, a natural solution for cholesterol care. Unicity International was formerly known as Enrich International. Unicity International was founded in 2001 after the successful merger of Rexall Showcase International and Enrich International and is headquartered in Orem, Utah. Unicity is a global provider of products with offices in the United States, Canada, Venezuela, Colombia, Germany, Sweden, the United Kingdom, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Mexico, and Greater China.

    http://www.unicity.com
    2001
    1,750
    $500M-$1B
