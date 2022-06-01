← Company Directory
UL
    Around the globe, UL works to help customers, purchasers and policymakers navigate market risk and complexity. UL builds trust in the safety, security and sustainability of products, organizations and supply chains – enabling smarter choices and better lives. Our robust suite of offerings includes testing, inspection, auditing, certification, marketing claim verification, training, advisory services and software solutions. In all that we do, we apply science and expertise to enable the responsible development, production, marketing and purchase of the goods, solutions and innovations of today and tomorrow.

    http://www.ul.com
    1894
    14,000
    $1B-$10B
