UL Salaries

UL's salary ranges from $63,000 in total compensation per year for a Project Manager at the low-end to $152,760 for a Data Scientist at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of UL. Last updated: 3/20/2025

Project Manager
Median $63K
Software Engineer
Median $88K
Business Analyst
$88.2K

Data Scientist
$153K
Electrical Engineer
$87.6K
Hardware Engineer
$95.9K
Marketing
$70.3K
Mechanical Engineer
$78.4K
Product Designer
$91.5K
Product Manager
$80.2K
Sales
$111K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$103K
Technical Program Manager
$81.4K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at UL is Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $152,760. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at UL is $88,000.

